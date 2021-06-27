Abu Dhabi court sentences five men to sweep streets over reckless driving

The offenders' cars were sold at auction to pay for repairs to damaged roads

Five men were fined, had their cars sold at auction and were made to sweep the streets as punishment for reckless driving. Courtesy: Abu Dhabi Judicial Department
Five men were fined, had their cars sold at auction and were made to sweep the streets as punishment for reckless driving. Courtesy: Abu Dhabi Judicial Department

Five men were sentenced to sweep the streets of Abu Dhabi as punishment for reckless driving.

The motorists were given community service along with Dh50,000 fines over the offences, in three different cases heard by a court.

The group had their cars confiscated and sold at auction to pay for the damage to public roads.

Abu Dhabi Judicial Department's prosecution office said it would not tolerate dangerous driving and "showboating" on the streets of the capital.

The men were filmed drifting their vehicles and "showing off their cars in neighbourhoods".

Originally they were sentenced to six months in jail, which was replaced by three months of community service.

Read More

A social media influencer received a three-month jail sentence and Dh100,000 fine for sharing footage of him driving at more than 205kph in Abu Dhabi. Courtesy: Abu Dhabi Public ProsecutionSocial media influencer jailed for three months and fined Dh100,000, after filming 205kph driving stunt in Abu Dhabi

The men were also accused of driving cars without number plates, causing disturbance, and endangering the lives of others.

The court confiscated their drivers’ licences for six months and their cars permanently.

“Showboating in public streets is one of the most irresponsible behaviours conducted by young men, which poses a threat to their lives and the lives of other road users,” said ADJD.

“The prosecution office calls upon educational and community authorities to co-operate ... and intensify awareness campaigns to limit irresponsible behaviour on the roads that may endanger their lives and the lives of others.”

Police first to get Toyota Land Cruiser 2022 - in pictures

Updated: June 27, 2021 03:59 PM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks during the ground-breaking ceremony of Sazlidere Bridge over the planned route of the Istanbul Canal. Reuters

Turkey's Erdogan starts construction of 'crazy' Istanbul canal project

Europe
Pump jacks extract oil in North Dakota. Opec+ is considering a potential increase in output of 500,000 bpd in line with the growing global demand for crude. AP Photo

Crude advances as Opec+ set to open taps at next meeting

Energy
Left, Hilton Al Ain in 1978 and right again in June, 2021. The hotel became a Radisson Blu in 2019. Francois Lochon / Getty Images; and Khushnum Bhandari / The National 

UAE then and now: Hilton, the hotel that brought air-conditioned luxury to the dunes of Al Ain

Heritage
The UK government is considering dropping quarantine requirements for travellers from amber list countries. EPA 

Changes to UK green list open up options for expats in the UAE

Transport
A screenshot of a video released by the US Pentagon showing an unidentified flying object. AFP

US intelligence: UFO sightings cannot be explained

The Americas
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read