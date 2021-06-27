Abu Dhabi court sentences five men to sweep streets over reckless driving

Five men were sentenced to sweep the streets of Abu Dhabi as punishment for reckless driving.

The motorists were given community service along with Dh50,000 fines over the offences, in three different cases heard by a court.

The group had their cars confiscated and sold at auction to pay for the damage to public roads.

Abu Dhabi Judicial Department's prosecution office said it would not tolerate dangerous driving and "showboating" on the streets of the capital.

The men were filmed drifting their vehicles and "showing off their cars in neighbourhoods".

Originally they were sentenced to six months in jail, which was replaced by three months of community service.

The men were also accused of driving cars without number plates, causing disturbance, and endangering the lives of others.

The court confiscated their drivers’ licenc es for six months and their cars permanently .

“Showboating in public streets is one of the most irresponsible behaviours conducted by young men, which poses a threat to their lives and the lives of other road users,” said ADJD .

“The prosecution office calls upon educational and community authorities to co-operate ... and intensify awareness campaigns to limit irresponsible behaviour on the roads that may endanger their lives and the lives of others.”

