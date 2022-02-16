Man sentenced to death over fatal shooting of three family members

A man who murdered three members of his family in a premeditated attack has been sentenced to death.

He burst into the family home armed with two firearms before shooting his relatives, Al Ain Criminal Court heard.

He alerted police to the crime and waited near the scene for their arrival, before confessing to the killings.

The court heard the man had a criminal record and had been involved in disputes with his family over his inheritance and had previously made death threats against them.

Neither the date or location of the incident, the ages and details of those involved, or the direct relation of the defendant to the victims were disclosed.

The court heard the man had been driven to the scene by an accomplice.

He then entered the hallway of the property and began shouting at the victims as he opened fire.

He maintained he was responsible for the crimes when questioned by prosecutors.

He was convicted of three counts of premeditated murder, the illegal possession of firearms and the possession and abuse of psychotropic substances and sentenced to death.

His accomplice admitted transporting him to the home on the day in question, while he was in possession of the weapons.

He was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment for murder and the illegal possession of firearms.

He must also pay financial compensation to the heirs of the victims.

Both verdicts must be approved be a higher court before being finalised.