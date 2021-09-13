Emirati sentenced to death for killing his father

The son was sentenced by a court in Al Ain. The National

A man who killed his father in a frenzied attack at their family home has been sentenced to death.

The Emirati, whose age was not revealed in court records, stabbed the victim 36 times.

The accused's brother rushed to his father's aid after witnessing the attack from the balcony of his room, Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) said in a statement.

He placed his father in his car to take him to hospital only for the assailant to crash his own car into the vehicle to prevent him from leaving the scene.

The murder took place this year during Ramadan.

Al Ain Criminal Court heard how the accused was known to have asked his father for money to buy drugs on a number of previous occasions and would assault him if he failed to do so.

Court records stated he had a conviction for drug abuse and had been placed in a detoxification clinic.

On the day of the murder, the specific date of which was not disclosed, the man lured his father into the courtyard to discuss an undisclosed matter before launching his attack.

“As soon as the victim came within an appropriate distance, the accused stabbed him 36 times with a blunt object in different parts of his body,” the judicial department said.

Another brother who was on the phone to his father at the time of the attack alerted police.

The accused was found guilty of premeditated murder and charged in relation to ramming into his brother's car to prevent his father receiving medical assistance.

He was found to be under the influence of a psychoactive substance, Pregabalin, without a medical prescription as required by law.

Prosecutors argued for the strongest punishment, citing the fact that the victim was his father as an aggravating feature.

During the trial, the defence argued that the accused committed the crime while in a state of temporary insanity, due to being under the influence of drugs.

The court dismissed this argument.

All murder cases and death sentence verdicts must pass through the courts of appeals and cessation before being considered final.

