Abu Dhabi night sky lit up by light art exhibition

Manar Abu Dhabi features light sculptures, projections and immersive artworks by various Emirati artists

The exhibition will run throughout Abu Dhabi until the end of January. Photo: Jonathan Haysom

The exhibition will run throughout Abu Dhabi until the end of January. Photo: Jonathan Haysom

Nov 15, 2023
The Abu Dhabi skyline was lit up by a laser display near the World Trade Centre on Wednesday evening.

The display was part of Manar Abu Dhabi, a new outdoor exhibition of light art, which promises to show the capital in a whole new way.

The purpose of the event is to turn the entire city into a public art exhibition.

Its theme is Grounding Light and it features light sculptures, projections and immersive artworks by various Emirati artists.

The exhibition will run throughout Abu Dhabi until the end of January.

Updated: November 15, 2023, 5:49 PM
