Things to do when it rains in Abu Dhabi, from the National Aquarium to indoor theme parks

The UAE is experiencing some unusual weather, with rain predicted in the coming days.

Despite the grey skies, there is plenty to keep you entertained in the UAE capital. Here are some ideas to try out in Abu Dhabi.

Enjoy the theme parks

SeaWorld Inside the Polar realm at SeaWorld in Abu Dhabi. All photos: Chris Whiteoak / The National

SeaWorld Abu Dhabi is the newest theme park to open on Yas Island. The attraction spans 183,000 square metres and occupies five floors. There are more than 100,000 animals and more than 15 rides and experiences on offer through the park’s eight realms.

Other theme parks that are fully or partially indoors are Ferrari World, home to the world’s fastest roller coaster; and Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi, which has rides for all ages, and characters from Warner Bros franchises such as DC and Looney Tunes.

Check out cultural institutes

Escape the wet weather by planning a visit to the various museums in the capital.

Louvre Abu Dhabi has some of the world's most valuable artworks on display. The attraction on Saadiyat Island also has a children’s museum and restaurant on site.

Other museums to check out include the Emirates National Auto Museum in Al Dhafra, which displays a vast collection of vintage and modified cars and military vehicles; Etihad Modern Art Gallery, which showcases the work of well-established and up-and-coming Emirati and international artists; and The Art Gallery at NYUAD, which has curated exhibitions across historical and contemporary topics.

Escape to an escape room

Stay engaged and entertained with escape rooms. Boxed In – Think In at Abu Dhabi Mall has more than 80 challenges and puzzles, contained within 12 boxes, for curious minds to solve. Tasks will require concentration, problem-solving skills and logical thinking. There is room for 10 teams of two to five people.

For those who prefer a bit of horror, check out Black Out near Al Wahda Mall, which has five rooms and eerie challenges that range from 40 minutes to 60 minutes.

Visit the National Aquarium

The National Aquarium Abu Dhabi opened to the public in November. All photos by Ruel Pableo for The National

The National Aquarium in Al Qana is home to 46,000 marine creatures and 300 species spread across 10 zones, making it the largest aquarium in the Middle East. In addition to the animals, the attraction also offers a number of interactive experiences including scuba diving, animal feedings and glass-bottom dhow tours.