Emirates National Auto Museum, where Sheikh Hamad bin Hamdan houses 200 cars

A 1967 Pontiac Firebird, a 2005 Ford Crown Victoria police car, even an old Adnoc petrol pump are on display at the Emirates National Auto Museum, located about 45 kilometres south of Abu Dhabi city.

The pyramid-shaped museum, which houses about 200 cars, is home to only a portion of Sheikh Hamad bin Hamdan's vast vehicle collection, among the largest in the world, some of which has featured on BBC show Top Gear.

In many cases, large is the operative word, too, because in 1990 the biggest two-wheeled five-storey caravan was built for the Abu Dhabi royal, known affectionately as the Rainbow Sheikh, and was certified by Guinness World Records. It is 20 metres long and 12 metres wide, with eight bedrooms and bathrooms, four garages and a 24,000-litre water storage capacity.

You'll also find the largest motorised model of a Second World War Willys Jeep at the museum, as well as seven Mercedes Benz 500 SELs, each painted in a different colour, and a giant replica of a classic Dodge Power Wagon.

Here are just a few of the museum's highlight exhibits.

The sheikh has in his possession what is reportedly the world's largest pick-up truck – a replica of a classic Dodge Power Wagon, but eight times its usual size, and it's on view at the museum.

It has four bedrooms in the cabin and weighs more than 50 tonnes.

Standing almost 6.5 metres tall, this fully functional replica of a Second World War-era Willys Jeep is one of the museum's star attractions and was specifically commissioned by Sheikh Hamad.

It is said to be too big to fit inside the museum, so it's outside, next to the aforementioned caravan and propped up on wooden supports.

It was certified by the Guinness Book of Records in 2010 as the largest motorised vehicle in the world.

Sheikh Hamad's rainbow collection of just over half a dozen Mercedes Benz 500 SELs are lined up in the museum. He bought these in 1983 and each was painted a different colour – red, orange, yellow, green, blue, indigo and violet – by German company Styling Garage with matching leather interiors and gun racks in the boot.

This isn't just any globe, it's a recreational vehicle built in the shape of a globe and done so to one millionth the scale of the actual planet. It has 10 bedrooms spread over three floors.