Culture Summit Abu Dhabi 2023 postponed with new date to be announced soon

This year's Culture Summit Abu Dhabi, which was scheduled to begin on Sunday, has been postponed.

The annual event, organised by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, brings together global leaders from various fields of arts, design, heritage, media and public policy as they explore ways in which culture can change societies.

The 6th edition was scheduled to be held from Sunday to Tuesday.

“We appreciate the understanding and support of all participants and stakeholders. A new date will be communicated as soon as possible. We look forward to convening soon to exchange ideas and identify ways in which culture can transform societies and communities worldwide,” Culture Summit Abu Dhabi posted on social media as well as its website.

The three-day event was set to include speeches, panel discussions and musical performances, where invited speakers exchange ideas and knowledge with an aim to inspire global change.

This year’s theme, A Matter of Time, was set to feature more than 180 speakers from 90 countries to explore society's relationship with time.

The programme included performances by Emirati poet and artist Nujoom Al Ghanem, Lebanese singer and musicologist Abeer Nehme, along with talks and panel discussions from notable personalities such as internationally celebrated poet, essayist and philosopher Adonis; actress and song writer Rita Wilson; Nigerian playwright and novelist Wole Soyinka; art historian, curator and Christie's auction house Mena deputy chairman Ridha Moumni; choreographer Wayne McGregor; and Palestinian-Chilean singer-songwriter Elyanna.

