Adonis and Louvre Abu Dhabi to take part in Abu Dhabi Book Fair 2022

Part of the programme for the 31st Abu Dhabi International Book Fair has been revealed — the event will bring together more than 1,100 publishers from about 80 countries, with more than 450 activities that span panel discussions, seminars, cultural evenings and children’s events.

Some of the highlights of this year’s fair, which takes place at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre from May 23 to 29, include Louvre Abu Dhabi’s involvement. The arts museum will host a series of seminars and panel discussions with big names such as Syrian poet Adonis, Nobel Prize for Economics winner Guido Imbens and several leading professors from around the world, plus world-renowned authors, thinkers and cultural figures.

Scroll through the gallery below to see highlights from Abu Dhabi International Book Fair 2021

Expand Autoplay

There will be art exhibitions too, including a display by Japanese calligrapher Fouad Honda, which explores the intersections between Arab and Japanese cultures through Arabic calligraphy.

The inaugural International Congress of Arabic Publishing and Creative Industries — a first of its kind in the Arab world — will be held on the eve of the fair, with participants examining and discussing the latest trends in publishing and highlighting the importance of digital publishing.

Elsewhere, an educational programme will target students of various ages with panel discussions and workshops, several sessions of which will be broadcast live to schools and universities across the Emirates.

“The Abu Dhabi International Book Fair was a turning point for the local cultural sector and for more than three decades, presented a prominent platform to introduce the world to our Arab and Emirati culture and civilisation,” said Dr Ali bin Tamim, chairman of the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre, on Thursday.

“With this latest edition of the fair, we remain committed to advancing the exhibition and supporting the publishing industry and those who work in it.”

Germany will be guest of honour of the fair, with a series of 40 events planned to highlight the UAE and Germany’s cultural ties, with German writers and thinkers taking part in workshops devoted to schools and children.

Egyptian author Taha Hussein, known as the Dean of Arabic Literature, will also be honoured as the Personality of the Year, in appreciation of his contribution to Arab culture, the ALC said. A special pavilion dedicated to Hussein will focus on his accomplishments and cultural impact, narrating his life story in co-ordination with the Taha Hussein Museum in Egypt.

“The Abu Dhabi International Book Fair will remain a beacon of knowledge and creativity rallying creative minds around it,” said Saeed Al Tunaiji, director of the book fair.

A full programme of events has yet to be revealed.

More information is available at adbookfair.com