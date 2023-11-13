Thunder and lightning forecast for UAE this week

Rain has been forecast to fall across parts of the UAE from Wednesday to Saturday, with thunder and lightning also expected.

The National Centre of Meteorology announced on X, formerly Twitter, that the country should be prepared for wet weather beginning on Wednesday.

Low pressure in the upper air, coming from the Red Sea, along with a jet stream from the west, is expected to create rain on Wednesday and thunder and lightning on Thursday.

Rainfall was predicted for northern, eastern and coastal areas but is expected to decrease by Friday.

The NCM was not alone in predicting wet weather in the UAE in the coming days. Website windy.com said there would be rain in Dubai on Friday and Saturday, where temperatures will peak at 27°C and will be as low as 23°C.

The coolest temperature in the emirate will be before the rain arrives, according to the NCM forecast, with temperatures as low as 22°C on Wednesday. The highest temperature in Dubai this week will be 34°C on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday.

Rain was not predicted to fall in Abu Dhabi so far this week. The highest temperature in the capital will be on Tuesday when it reaches 34°C, the NCM said, with an expected low of 23°C on Wednesday and Friday.

Ras Al Khaimah will also experience showers on Friday, according to windy.com. The highest temperature recorded will be 30°C on Tuesday and Wednesday, with the lowest said to be 22°C on Saturday.

Fujairah will be hit with rain throughout Friday and Saturday. Temperatures there reach 30°C on Tuesday and Friday, with a low of 22°C on Friday.

Rain will fall in Sharjah from the early hours of Friday morning, the website said. People in Sharjah could expect the weather this week to peak at 31°C on Thursday and to reach a low of 21°C on Tuesday.

Read More UAE launches new cloud-seeding campaign to boost rainfall

Ajman will also experience rain on Friday, where temperatures are at their highest and lowest on Wednesday, 31°C in the evening, and 21°C in the early hours of the morning.

Umm Al Quwain is also tipped to see some rain on Friday, the temperature there peaks this week on Thursday when it hits 32°C and is at its lowest, 21°C, in the early hours of Tuesday and Wednesday.

It was only last week that weather warnings were issued as heavy rain fell across the UAE in areas including Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Dubai and Fujairah.