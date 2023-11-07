Floods hit Ajman as rainy weather continues across the country

Parts of the UAE were hit with flooding on Tuesday morning as heavy rain fell across the country.

Videos shared across social media showed rain showers in Ajman, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah and Fujairah.

Footage was shared showing submerged roads in Ajman's Al Jurf commercial district, with shop fronts surrounded by rising water.

However, disruption to businesses was minimal, with the Ajman Municipality clearing water from the roads.

“The municipality workers acted quickly, deploying pumps to drain the floodwaters,” said Mohammed Fraeed, the manager of Al Rams Bazar.

“Customers could enter and exit the store without trouble.”

Police issued urged caution to those travelling in the area.

Motorists were advised to adhere to speed limits displayed on electronic information boards, to use dipped-beam headlights during periods of low visibility and to avoid driving during periods of heavy rain if possible​​.

Dubai Police asked the public to avoid valleys prone to flash flooding.

Police patrols were stationed across the area to ensure swift response to any emergencies.

Rain was forecast to continue until Thursday, according to the National Centre of Meteorology.

The UAE has been experiencing showers since the weekend.

A yellow weather warning was issued by the NCM on Tuesday afternoon, with the alert in place until midnight.