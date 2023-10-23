Thunder and lightning in Ras Al Khaimah with more wet weather to come

Ras Al Khaimah was hit by heavy rain, thunder and lightning on Monday afternoon as authorities delivered a weather warning to the public.

The National Centre of Meteorology urged the public to be vigilant over hazardous conditions expected to persist until at least 8pm.

The weather bureau said people in some Eastern parts of the Emirates should stay away from areas of "accumulated rain".

The NCM forecasts that the wet weather across the Northern Emirates will continue until at least Friday.

The unstable weather conditions come after Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah, Hatta and Al Ain were lashed by heavy rain on Saturday as thick fog blanketed parts of the country.

The NCM on Monday shared footage of wadis overflowing with rainwater and waterlogged roads on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Abu Dhabi Police warned drivers to exercise caution due to reduced visibility.

They urged motorists to "exercise caution" and keep to the speed limit shown on information boards across the motorway network.

The National Centre of Meteorology on Monday said in its weekly weather bulletin that unsettled conditions were likely to continue throughout the week.

Temperatures in Dubai and Abu Dhabi will reach highs of 35ºC and lows of 24ºC and 23ºC, respectively, on Wednesday.

However, heavy rain is due to lash northern parts of the country, with wind speeds of up to 50kph on Thursday and Friday kicking up dust and sand that may reduce visibility.

The sea in the Arabian Gulf is also set to be rough towards the end of the week.