My Dubai Rent: Doctor pays Dh170,000 for three-bedroom villa that is her perfect home

Sudanese doctor Nada Mustafa for the past five years has lived in the same villa, which she said was her dream home.

Dr Mustafa pays Dh170,000 for a three-bedroom villa in Al Barsha's Bayti 40 community, not far from Mall of the Emirates, where she lives with her husband, Shaquille Ahmed, and their eight-year-old daughter, Fatima.

She believes her rent is a bargain given what she gets for her money and the rising prices of property elsewhere in the city.

She invited The National in for a look around her home to see what makes it so special to her.

What's the best thing about where you live?

It's all about location, location, location. I work in a hospital that I can drive to in about 12 minutes, while my husband works close by too and my daughter's school is not far either.

We also have everything we could need within walking distance. There are four mosques near by, loads of restaurants and two malls – Mall of the Emirates and Al Barsha Mall.

The neighbours are amazing too. I do a lot of online shopping and I am out of the house most of the time, the nanny is often away too with my daughter.

The delivery men know just to leave everything with my neighbours instead. The neighbours even go in and feed my fish if I am away.

I have been here for five years now and just love it.

Is the rent value for money?

The Dubai family enjoy life at their Al Barsha home. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Yes, absolutely. When we moved in, five years ago, we were paying Dh145,000, but it's gone up since then.

Having said that, it's still great value for money. I have friends who live in other parts of Dubai who are paying more and don't have the space we have, or the great location.

We're even paying less than what other people in this area are paying for similar properties.

You can get something cheaper somewhere else for the same size, but then you wouldn't have what we have here in terms of location.

What do you get for your money?

Apart from the space and location, which I've already managed, if there's a problem with the property then somebody will fix it for us within a maximum 24 hours.

There's also a brand new gym in the community and a huge swimming pool plus a sauna.

What touches have you made to the property to make it feel like home?

We haven't changed much since we moved in because we were so happy with everything here.

The kitchen was a little dated but it was updated without us even having to ask.

If you had to change something what would it be?

There's nothing I would change. I have friends looking for villas around here and they can't find one because they are all snapped up so quickly.

I have a friend who is paying Dh190,000 for a two-bedroom flat in Dubai Hills and she can't believe what I am paying here.

Are you happy to keep renting or do you see yourself buying your own home at some point?

I honestly have no plans to move unless they start massively increasing the rent.

The only property I would consider buying is this one, if it ever became available.