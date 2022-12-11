My Dubai Rent: Here's what Dh140,000 gets you in the city's poshest area

My Dubai Rent takes you inside a reader's home to have a look at what they pay each month, see who they live with and ask what they like and don't like

A Yorkshireman traded the hustle and bustle of life in the centre of Dubai to live the quiet life in one of the emirate’s most exclusive communities.

Real estate agent Ryan Almond, 32, pays Dh140,000 a year to rent a one-bedroom apartment in Al Barari.

The leafy community was recently named one of the most sought-after luxury locations in Dubai, with the average price of renting a villa there rising to just under Dh1 million.

Mr Almond, who pays his rent with four cheques, invited The National in to see why his home is so special to him.

Why did you choose to live here?

I grew up in the Yorkshire Dales and wanted somewhere away from the hustle and bustle of the city but was still a little suburban.

I can walk my dogs here and enjoy a chilled life because it’s so peaceful and relaxing.

I have a garden as well, which is not common for living in an apartment. It’s great to be able to let the dogs out there or even enjoy being outside myself.

What are the best things about where you live?

There are so many places you can walk around and there is such a different dynamic to the rest of Dubai.

You get a real sense of community with community groups for everything from parties, brunches, playing tennis together and cryptocurrencies ― you name it.

Where did you live before?

I spent a lot of time staying in places like Dubai Marina, JVC, the Springs and Downtown.

Nothing really quite met what I was after until I moved here two years ago.

It took me quite some time to find what I was looking for though as I am quite picky ― I would say about two to three months before I found this place.

There is nothing else like it anywhere in Dubai.

Expand Autoplay Al Barari's tranquil surroundings are a far cry from the hustle and bustle of life in most of Dubai. All photos: Antonie Robertson / The National

What kind of facilities do you have in your community?

There is a Waitrose supermarket, barber shop, hairdresser, dry cleaners, nail salon and pet shop right beside me.

Then there is the gym, swimming pools and gardens that are part of the community.

We’ve got restaurants, coffee shops and a place called The Hideout, which is a little bar, restaurant/café.

Friends actually prefer to come out and visit me when we meet because there is so much to do and it is so different to other parts of Dubai.

Can you see yourself staying where you are long-term?

I would not live anywhere else and as long as I am in Dubai; this is where I want to be.

It’s more than just a lifestyle for me. It’s about being able to come home, walk the dogs, go and meet my friends in a friendly environment.

I would not move back into the city at all.

What would you change about your home if you could?

It took a little time to get used to the distance, but then I realised it was not that far.

It’s actually 15 minutes from most places in Dubai but took a bit of adjusting as I was used to living in Downtown with so much right on my doorstep.

I work here in the community, though, so that’s not really a problem for me now. Most of my life is around here now.

I love the peace of it all, you don’t hear traffic in the morning like in other parts of the city.

It’s very unique and I don’t think many people expect such peace and quiet in Dubai.