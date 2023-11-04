Jordan receives UAE's Abdullah bin Zayed for Israel-Gaza talks

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

Jordan’s King Abdullah II has received Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs, for talks on the Israel-Gaza war.

King Abdullah received Sheikh Abdullah in the presence of Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II. The king also received foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Qatar, and the secretary-general of the executive committee of the Palestine Liberation Organisation, who participated in the co-ordination meeting of Arab ministers.

During the meeting, also attended by Dr Ayman Safadi, Jordan's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, all sides reviewed the events in the Middle East and efforts to intensify the humanitarian response for civilians in Gaza.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also met foreign ministers in Amman on Saturday. The meeting discussed the Arab position, calling for an end to military operations and the immediate delivery of humanitarian aid, Saudi Arabia's foreign ministry said in a statement.

Mr Blinken has said that Israel must take “every possible measure” to prevent civilian casualties.