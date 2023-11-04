Blinken to discuss Gaza ceasefire with Arab officials in Jordan as war rages on

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is to discuss a potential ceasefire in Gaza with senior Middle East officials in Jordan on Saturday as Washington changes its tone about its support for Israel's military operation.

Mr Blinken will meet foreign ministers from Jordan, Egypt, the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Qatar, all US allies, as well as a senior aide to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

The afternoon meeting will centre on reaching a ceasefire for the Israel-Hamas war, Jordanian Foreign Ministry spokesman Sufian Al Qudah said.

“They will discuss with Blinken all the repercussions and ways to end this dangerous deterioration that threatens the security of the whole region,” he said.

Mr Blinken will meet Jordan's King Abdullah II separately on Saturday evening.

He met Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati in the morning.

The meeting took place a day after Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah said “All options are on the table” in his first speech since cross-border clashes broke out between Israel and armed militant groups.

After repeated calls from its Arab allies for a ceasefire, the US last week called for a humanitarian pause in the Israeli operation against the Hamas forces that led a surprise attack on Israel on October 7.

The US, however, does not support a permanent ceasefire and wants Hamas, an Iran-supported group linked to the Muslim Brotherhood, to be defeated.

In Tel Aviv on Friday, Mr Blinken said more must be done to protect Palestinian civilians because it is right and lawful” and “failure to do so plays into the hands of Hamas and other terror groups”.

He said he believed civilian protection could be achieved while Israel pursues it objective of defeating Hamas.

“We’ve been clear that, as Israel conducts its campaign to defeat Hamas, how it does so matters,” Mr Blinken said.

Hussein Al Sheikh, the Secretary General of the Palestinian Liberation Organisation and an ally of Mr Abbas, is expected to be at the meeting with the Arab foreign ministers.

Mr Al Sheikh has assumed higher political and diplomatic profiles in the past several months. He is widely believed to have become the successor in waiting to Mr Abbas, who is aged 87.

The Hamas attack on Israel killed 1,400 people and led in the abduction of 240 people to Gaza.

The Israeli retaliatory bombardment on Gaza and subsequent ground invasion have reportedly killed more than 9,000 people.