FILE - Israeli soldiers walk past houses destroyed by Hamas militants in Kibbutz Be'eri, Israel, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. Israel's military brought together a group of foreign correspondents Monday, Oct. 16, 2023, to screen a 40-minute reel of gruesome footage compiled from the Hamas attack last week. The screening came as Israel's military faces increasing pressure to back up their claims of atrocities committed by the militants. (AP Photo / Ariel Schalit, File)

More than 4,000 killed as Israel-Gaza war enters day 11

The densely populated Gaza Strip has been bombarded by Israeli air strikes since last week

  • Biden to visit Israel on Wednesday
  • Iran says pre-emptive action by 'resistance axis' expected in coming hours
  • UNSC rejects Russian resolution for humanitarian aid to Gaza
  • Gaza death toll rises to 2,778 and 10,000 injured
  • Crucial aid stalled at Egypt-Gaza border as negotiations drag on
  • Israeli intel agency chief says it failed in stopping Hamas attack
Updated: October 17, 2023, 5:02 AM