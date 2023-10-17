Updated: October 17, 2023, 5:02 AM
More than 4,000 killed as Israel-Gaza war enters day 11
The densely populated Gaza Strip has been bombarded by Israeli air strikes since last week
KEY INFO
- Biden to visit Israel on Wednesday
- Iran says pre-emptive action by 'resistance axis' expected in coming hours
- UNSC rejects Russian resolution for humanitarian aid to Gaza
- Gaza death toll rises to 2,778 and 10,000 injured
- Crucial aid stalled at Egypt-Gaza border as negotiations drag on
- Israeli intel agency chief says it failed in stopping Hamas attack
