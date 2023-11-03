US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives in Israel as Gaza war rages

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has arrived in Tel Aviv as part of a trip on which he will seek "concrete steps" from Israel to protect civilians in the devastated Gaza Strip.

More than 9,000 people, including about 3,760 children, have been killed in recent weeks as Israel has pounded Gaza. That came in response to the unprecedented assault by Hamas on October 7, when the Palestinian group killed about 1,400 people on a rampage into southern Israel.

"We will be talking about concrete steps that can and should be taken to minimise harm to men, women and children in Gaza," Mr Blinken said before his departure, his third trip to Israel since the recent violence broke out.

"This is something that the United States is committed to."

"When I see a Palestinian child – a boy, a girl – pulled from the rubble of a collapsed building, that hits me in the gut as much as seeing a child in Israel or anywhere else," said Mr Blinken, who is expected to visit neighbouring Jordan after holding meetings in Israel.

"So this is something that we have an obligation to respond to – and we will."

Senior US officials, including President Joe Biden, have voiced their support for Israel's assault on Gaza, while also calling for a humanitarian pause to hostilities. Israel expanded its ground operation at the end of last month, sending tanks and infantry across the border as its troops aim to surround Gaza city.