Sheikh Mohamed congratulates Saudi Arabia over 2034 World Cup bid

President Sheikh Mohamed has praised Saudi Arabia after the kingdom became the sole nation bidding to host the 2034 Fifa World Cup.

Football Australia announced on Tuesday that it would not submit a bid to host the tournament, a move made hours before the deadline.

"Wishing the kingdom of Saudi Arabia success and prosperity as it undertakes the hosting of the 2034 Fifa World Cup," Sheikh Mohamed said on Tuesday.

"Guided by the visionary leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the kingdom relentlessly pursues development and prosperity."

Football Australia chief executive James Johnson said the country was dropping out of the running because it was "difficult to compete" with the kingdom.

"Saudi is a strong bid. They've got a lot of resources. Their government is prioritising investment in football and I think that's difficult to compete with," he said.

Saudi Arabia may not be confirmed as World Cup hosts until a Fifa congress takes place late next year.

A Fifa statement said the governing body "will conduct a target dialogue" to ensure any bid meets the minimum hosting requirements approved by the Fifa Council.

The 2026 finals will be held in the US, Canada and Mexico, with the 2030 finals expected to head to Spain, Portugal and Morocco, including some matches in South America – subject to approval by Fifa's congress.

Saudi Arabia confirmed on October 4 that it would bid for the tournament in 2034.

