Etihad Rail shares stunning footage of 40-metre-high viaduct in Fujairah mountains

The UAE's national rail mega project is reaching new heights – with a supersized viaduct helping to drive efforts to connect the country.

Etihad Rail shared the footage on social media of Fujairah's Al Bithnah Rail Bridge, which stretches over 600 metres and stands 40 metres above the ground.

It is the tallest structure on the rapidly developing rail network and is set to play a crucial role in improving trade links between Fujairah and the rest of the Emirates.

The transport link highlights the scale of the UAE's ambitions for the major infrastructure initiative.

The impressive structure was built over 19 months by about 250 workers.

An extraordinary shot of Al Bithnah Rail Bridge in Fujairah, unlike any seen before. This structure stretches over 600 meters and reaches a height of 40 meters, marking it as the tallest structure within the railway network. Supported by 14 pillars spaced at 40-meter intervals,… pic.twitter.com/EQMtfWUoPn — Etihad Rail (@Etihad_Rail) October 30, 2023

It is one of many bridges dotted across the sprawling network, including Dubai’s Al Qudra Bridge and the marine bridge that allows trains to enter Abu Dhabi’s Khalifa Port.

In June, Etihad Rail shared an image of Al Wathba Bridge, which allows trains to pass over the E22 Abu Dhabi to Al Ain road and is a vital piece of infrastructure on the sprawling rail network.

The bridge was built in 13 months using about 10,000 cubic metres of concrete, 3,500 tonnes of steel reinforcement and scores of concrete beams.

The Etihad Rail freight network has been operational since February and links all emirates and seven logistics hubs.

Freight trains can travel up to 120kph and the operator’s fleet of 1,082 wagons can carry a host of items, from shipping containers to construction materials.

Read More A glimpse at the Etihad Rail bridge that crosses one of Abu Dhabi's busiest roads

“An extraordinary shot of Al Bithnah Rail Bridge in Fujairah, unlike any seen before,” Etihad Rail posted on X, formerly Twitter, in a message accompanying the video.

“This structure stretches over 600 meters and reaches a height of 40 meters, marking it as the tallest structure within the railway network.

“Supported by 14 pillars spaced at 40-meter intervals, this bridge was constructed by a team of approximately 250 workers over a 19-month period, playing a pivotal role in facilitating trade from Fujairah to the rest of the UAE.”

Etihad Rail was established in 2009. The first freight line opened in Abu Dhabi in 2016, transporting sulphur from gasfields at Shah and Habshan to Ruwais Port.

The network currently spans about 900km and is expected to stretch to 1,200km when fully complete.

Etihad Rail is also planning a passenger service but a launch date for the service has not been announced.