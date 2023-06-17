A glimpse at the Etihad Rail bridge that crosses one of Abu Dhabi's busiest roads

Etihad Rail has shared an image of a crucial bridge spanning one of Abu Dhabi’s busiest roads.

Al Wathba bridge allows trains to pass over the E22 Abu Dhabi to Al Ain road and is a vital piece of infrastructure on the UAE’s rail network.

Etihad Rail, which posted the image to its social media on Friday, said the bridge was built in 13 months using about 10,000 cubic metres of concrete, 3,500 tonnes of steel reinforcement and scores of concrete beams.

It is just one of several crucial bridges on the UAE-wide network, such as the 600-metre Al Bithnah structure in Fujairah, Dubai’s Al Qudra bridge and the marine bridge that allows trains to enter Abu Dhabi’s Khalifa Port.

The Etihad Rail freight network has been operational since February and links all emirates and seven key logistics hubs.

Freight trains can travel up to 120kph and the operator’s fleet of 1,082 wagons can carry everything from shipping containers to construction materials.

This week, Etihad Rail released a video showing a freight train travelling across the country. It underlined the vast scale of the network with the train passing through tunnels and bridges.

Etihad Rail said it is envisaged the freight network will carry 20 million tonnes of cargo this year before rising to 60m tonnes by 2030. One train can carry up to 300 lorries off the country’s roads, it added.

Etihad Rail was established in 2009. The first freight line opened in Abu Dhabi in 2016, transporting sulphur from gas fields at Shah and Habshan to Ruwais Port.

The network currently spans about 900km and is expected to stretch to 1,200km when fully complete.

Etihad Rail is also planning a passenger service but a launch date for the service has not been announced.