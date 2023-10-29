Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and South Korean Foreign Minister discuss Israel-Gaza war

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs, stressed the need to protect innocent lives and deliver crucial humanitarian aid during talks on the Israel-Gaza war with his South Korean counterpart, Park Jin.

The two ministers discussed ways to “end extremism, tension, and escalating violence in the Middle East region” during a phone call, state news agency Wam reported.

They reviewed international efforts to help de-escalate a conflict which has been raging for more than three weeks.

The two men highlighted the importance of ensuring the relief response to the unfolding crisis meets the pressing needs of civilians.

More than 8,000 people have been killed in Gaza since the war broke out, with more than 3,500 of those being children.

Hundreds of thousands more have been displaced during heavy bombardment from Israeli forces, in response to a Hamas assault on October 7, which killed at least 1,400 people, mostly civilians.

The Israeli army has increased the number of troops inside the Gaza Strip, a spokesman said on Sunday.

Israel said it had entered a “second phase” of its war in Gaza,