UAE residents share Dh250,000 in prize draw but miss Dh100m jackpot by one number

Two UAE residents were celebrating after sharing a prize of Dh250,000 in Sunday's Mega7 competition by Emirates Draw – despite being a whisker away from a bigger prize of Dh100 million.

The pair, from Vietnam and India, respectively, were each only one number away from winning the Dh100 million grand prize in the lottery, when they matched six out of seven numbers.

But that disappointment has not stopped them enjoying their windfall.

Digital marketer Doan Que Phuong, 36, who is from Vietnam, already has plans for how she will spend the Dh125,000 she won.

Doan Que Phuong from Vietnam won Dh125,000 in the Mega7 lottery from Emirates Draw. Photo: Emirates Draw

"My Italian husband, a talented chef, and I have always dreamt of launching a catering service in Dubai," Ms Phoung said.

"Thanks to Emirates Draw, we finally have the means to turn our dream into a reality!

“My journey with Emirates Draw began randomly.

"My husband, cheekily asking for a random number, introduced me to the game. His genuine excitement was infectious.

"I was drawn in, and soon it became our little weekly ritual," she added.

Jakson Joseph from India, said his win took him completely by surprise.

"When I shared the wonderful news with my wife, her thoughts were somewhere on the cricket pitch, cheering for India against New Zealand," said Mr Joseph, 34, who works in the logistics sector.

To her, my win and India's game were on the same exciting level. In her eyes, it was a day of double wins."

He said he was unsure how he would spend his winnings but would be sure to keep on participating in the weekly draw.