Emirati woman's quick thinking foils Dh250,000 robbery attempt in Dubai

Dubai Police honoured an Emirati woman whose quick thinking and courage thwarted two men's brazen attempt to steal Dh250,000 earlier this month.

Dubai Police said two men attempted to kidnap a man in the Al Muraqabbat area earlier this month and steal a large sum of money in his possession.

The incident was witnessed by Nouf Al Mazrouei, who was on her lunch break and waiting in her car for a food order from a restaurant.

“I was surprised to see two men forcing a man to step inside a white vehicle. They looked tired and it was clear they were chasing him. I told them to stop the violence,” Ms Nouf told The National.

The men told her that she shouldn’t care about him and said he worked in their company.

“I told them that it is illegal to do that but they put the man, who wasn’t yelling for help, in their vehicle and fled. I memorised the vehicle’s licence plate number and called Dubai Police,” she added.

“In a few minutes, a police patrol arrived and took my testimony. Later I knew that the car was pulled over on Sheikh Zayed road. I was told by Dubai Police that it wasn’t a minor fighting incident, but it was a crime.”

Maj Gen Abdullah Al Maasam, director of Bur Dubai Police station, said the swift action by Ms Nouf enabled law officers to track the car and rescue the man.

“Her smart action foiled the attempted robbery. She has a sense of security as she noticed the men pushing the victim inside the vehicle and drove away quickly,” Maj Gen Al Maasam told The National.

Police patrols identified the location of the vehicle within a few minutes in Bur Dubai.

"Her quick-thinking and determination helped us apprehend the suspects and rescue the victim. We are grateful for her vigilance and commitment to ensuring the safety of the emirate,” Maj Gen Al Maasam said.

The two men, whom Dubai Police refused to disclose their details or nationalities, have been referred to Dubai public prosecution for legal action.

Ms Nouf's heroism was honoured at Bur Dubai police station where senior officers, including Maj Gen bin Suroor and Brigadier Rashid Al Shehi, director of Al Muraqabbat police station, presented her with an appreciation certificate.

“We praised her action and her sense of security that all community members should have. They (community members) are the key role and important partner in enhancing the safety of Dubai,” Maj Gen Al Maasam added.

“Any simple information or details from the public will help to close a security gap or arrest an offender. People can call the force or use the smart application on their phones to report crimes.”