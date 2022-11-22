Dubai shop worker honoured after thwarting Dh2.7m theft

A shop worker in Dubai has been hailed a hero after tackling a thief attempting to flee with Dh2.7 million ($735,190) in cash.

Keshur Ghela, from India, blocked the raider's escape path and pinned him to the ground, managing him to detain him until police arrived.

He leapt into action after the two victims of the mugging cried out for help.

Quote I only played my part as a member of the community Keshur Ghela

The incident occurred in the Naif district of the city's old town last week.

“The two victims yelled for help and Keshur saw the bag with the main thief running towards him," said Maj Gen Tariq Tahlak, director of Naif Police Station.

“His quick and noble act foiled the robbery and recovered the money.”

Police said the offenders had targeted two men carrying two bags containing various currencies worth a total of Dh4.25 million.

They tried to make off having grabbed one of the bags, only to be foiled by Mr Ghela.

Mr Ghela was honoured for his courageous act by a delegation of Dubai Police officers who made a surprise visit to his shop.

“I’m so happy and this is a medal of honour," he said. "I only played my part as a member of the community living in this country."