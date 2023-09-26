Bus service between Oman and UAE resumes with launch of Muscat to Abu Dhabi route

The bus service from Oman to the UAE is being relaunched with the launch of a line connecting Muscat to Abu Dhabi via Al Ain.

The service will begin on October 1, according to Mwasalat, Oman’s national transport company.

A one-way ticket costs 11.5 Omani riyals (Dh109.70) and passengers will be able to check up to 23kg of luggage and carry hand baggage of up to 7kg.

Passenger joy

Though the service to Dubai has yet to begin, the provision of a bus service to Abu Dhabi has brought relief to travellers from Oman seeking cheaper transport options.

🚌 | Exciting News 🤩

Unveiling our latest route,#AbuDhabi via #AlAin 🇦🇪🇴🇲

.

.

🗓️ | Starting from 1st of October 2023

.

.

🎫 | Book Now at https://t.co/lGB7V3y3LA#Mwasalat pic.twitter.com/6x0ZVOVs4M — Mwasalat | مواصلات 🇴🇲 (@mwasalat_om) September 25, 2023

“I was looking forward to this news for a very long time. I have my own business and I live in Oman but I travel regularly to the UAE for work,” said Oman resident Hasan Syed.

“They stopped the service in the pandemic and it was very difficult for me to travel because the bus was more affordable for me.”

However, he did have one gripe about the new service.

“There are some airlines which offer very attractive pricing for air travel between Muscat and Abu Dhabi, so the bus fare should be reconsidered,” he said.

“There are low-budget airlines offering competitive air fares, so perhaps Mwasalat should considering revising their prices to make it more competitive.”

Wizz Air, for exampled, currently offers one-way flights from Muscat to Abu Dhabi for Dh59, or 6.18 Omani riyals.

“Choosing the bus service is notably more economical than booking a flight to the UAE, besides Mwasalat is a reliable transport company,” said George Mathew, another resident of Oman.

“About three months ago, a friend and I intended to travel to the UAE, but the high airfare and the suspension of Mwasalat's bus service deterred us.

“I am now hoping for the resumption of the Dubai route, as it remains a popular choice for travellers commuting between Muscat and Dubai.”

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Mwasalat halted service to the UAE, and regular passengers had to look elsewhere for transport options.

However, the newly introduced route to Abu Dhabi via Al Ain is set to provide travellers in Oman with a convenient and less expensive transport option, with services commencing on October 1.

Buses will depart from the Azaiba bus station in Muscat at 6.30am and arrive at the Abu Dhabi bus station at 3.40pm, with several stops and breaks on the route. Buses will depart Abu Dhabi at 10.45am and arrive at the Azaiba bus station at 8.35pm.

Tickets can be booked on the Mwasalat website.