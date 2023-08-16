A guide to taking a free shuttle bus between Abu Dhabi and Dubai airports

Airline passengers living in Abu Dhabi who book flights with Emirates can take a free bus to Dubai International Airport.

The same service is provided by Etihad Airways to its passengers coming from Dubai.

The National takes a look at how you can travel to and from the airports in the two cities, free of charge.

Travelling with Etihad

The Etihad shuttle bus that runs between Abu Dhabi Airport and Dubai. Photo: Etihad

People who want to get to Abu Dhabi International Airport from Dubai can travel for nothing on a coach service run by Etihad.

The buses leave from the parking area behind New Safestway Supermarket on Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai, near Al Wasl Centre, and take travellers directly to the airport in Abu Dhabi.

The buses take 75 minutes to complete the one-way trip.

Coaches depart from Dubai at 04.10, 06.05, 09.35, 11.40, 16.35, 18.05, 19.00, 20.40, 22.05 and 23.00, with the schedule displayed on Etihad’s website.

The Etihad coach from Abu Dhabi Airport to Dubai leaves at 00.05, 01.05, 03.05, 07.20, 09.25, 14.30, 20.00, 20.25, 21.25 and 22.15.

Travellers hoping to take the Etihad coach need to have a valid flight ticket and are advised to book seats at least 24 hours in advance.

Travelling with Emirates

Passengers must hold a valid flight ticket with Emirates to board the shuttle bus. Photo: Emirates Airline

Anyone planning to travel by Emirates coach between Abu Dhabi and Dubai must book at least 48 hours in advance.

Passengers must also hold a valid flight ticket with Emirates to board the bus.

The coach picks up passengers at the front of the Emirates office on Corniche Road in Abu Dhabi at 03.00, 06.00, 09.30, 16.30 and 22.00, with times shown on the company's website.

READ MORE Aviation must keep pace with sky-high demand

The bus drops passengers at Terminal 3 arrivals at Dubai International Airport and the trips to Abu Dhabi leave from the same spot at 03.00, 06.30, 10.00, 15.00 and 23.00.

The Emirates’ website advises that the minimum connection time is two hours for inbound and outbound passengers.

Abu Dhabi International Airport – in pictures