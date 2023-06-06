Muscat transport plan includes water taxis, metro and new bus routes

A light railway, new buses and water taxis could be introduced to Muscat under plans to transform Oman’s capital in a bid to meet net-zero goals.

The Greater Muscat Structure Plan (GMSP) to modernise Muscat has been submitted to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning, said Broadway Malyan, the firm in charge of urban planning for the programme.

It will be published in the autumn but details have been shared exclusively with The National.

The proposals, part of the sultanate’s ambitious Vision 2040 programme to end reliance on oil revenue, aim to provide more than 54km of transport lines to bring a third of the population within a 20-minute walk of a metro station.

A bus system inspired by Long Beach, California, using 177km of the city’s road network, and water taxis to run along the city’s 175 km coastline are also part of the vision.

Car-reliant city

There was a population explosion in Muscat during the leadership of the late Sultan Qaboos bin Said, from about 30,000 people in 1970 to more than 1.4 million today.

As Muscat has expanded, the city has become more reliant on cars, as workplaces can be far from residential areas, fuel is cheap and public transport is still in its infancy.

The country had more than 1.5 million cars registered last year, according to Oman’s National Centre for Statistics and Information.

The city is also vulnerable to adverse weather caused or exacerbated by climate change. In October 2021, Cyclone Shaheen hit Oman, killing 14 people mostly in the north.

Those behind the plans say Muscat has huge potential for tourism.

“The Structure Plan will leverage the city’s natural and heritage assets, while taking advantage of its stunning coastline to attract tourists, foreign investors and regional talent to underpin this historic capital city’s transformation to become a unique destination,” Monika Bic, a director at Broadway Malyan, told The National.

More than 4,000 of Muscat’s 1.4 million residents were consulted on the scheme.

The GMSP team gained inspiration from European cities such Malmo, Stockholm and Hamburg and found that increasing population density in Muscat could make a big difference to life in the city. If more people are encouraged to live in and work in certain areas, they will be easier to connect, it was found.

To this end, up to 300,000 climate-resilient homes could be built to accommodate a predicted doubling of the population before 2040.

It is not yet known how much the scheme will cost but if approved by the Housing and Urban Planning Ministry, it could run to billions.

More infrastructure plans

The planned overhaul of Oman’s public transport system comes after bidding opened for contractors on a $3 billion, 300km UAE-Oman rail network in March.

The collaboration between Etihad Rail and Oman Rail will ultimately transport passengers at 200kph and freight at 120kph, reducing journey times between Abu Dhabi and the deep-sea port of Sohar to 100 minutes.