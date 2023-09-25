Fire breaks out in high-rise in Dubai Sports City

A fire broke out in a high-rise residential tower in Dubai Sports City on Sunday morning.

Dubai Civil Defence said their operations room received the report at 4.06am, after which emergency services were quickly dispatched.

First responders from Al Barsha Fire Station arrived six minutes later, at 4.12am.

Support from surrounding stations was then called in from the Dubai Investments Fire Station and Jebel Ali Fire Station.

Damage from a fire in Sports City, Dubai. Liza Ayache / The National

Firefighters immediately evacuated residents and started to extinguish the blaze, which was categorised as 'moderate'.

The fire was brought under control by 5.23am, according to the incident field commander, and was completely distinguished by 6.38am. No injuries were recorded.

Cooling operations are under way.

More details to follow...