Sheikh Khaled unveils new strategy for Abu Dhabi Media

Aletihad News Centre will cover issues related to business, finance, economic affairs and sport and will help to upskill national talent

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, launched the new media strategy at an event held at Abu Dhabi National Theatre on Tuesday. Photo: Abu Dhabi Media Office

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, launched the new media strategy at an event held at Abu Dhabi National Theatre on Tuesday. Photo: Abu Dhabi Media Office

The National author image
The National
Sep 19, 2023
Powered by automated translation

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has launched a new media strategy for the emirate.

The strategy involves the launch of Aletihad News Centre, a new media centre that aims to provide coverage of local, regional and international news, Abu Dhabi Media Office announced on Tuesday.

The network will cover issues related to business, finance, economic affairs and sport.

Aletihad newspaper will also get makeover and will be published in Arabic and English.

Read more
Sheikh Khaled launches employment talent hub to support Emirati jobseekers

Zahrat Al Khaleej magazine, which will be published in Arabic and English, will focus on highlighting the achievements of successful women in the UAE and the Arab world.

During the launch announcement, Sheikh Khaled affirmed the importance the UAE leadership places on the media sector, underlining the active role it has played in supporting the country's progress over the past 50 years.

He also said the launch of the news centre will help to upskill national talent as well as portray the rich cultural and social heritage of Emirati society.

Updated: September 19, 2023, 4:14 PM
Sheikh Khaled bin MohamedAbu DhabiUAE
Editor's picks
More from the national