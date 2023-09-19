Sheikh Khaled unveils new strategy for Abu Dhabi Media

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has launched a new media strategy for the emirate.

The strategy involves the launch of Aletihad News Centre, a new media centre that aims to provide coverage of local, regional and international news, Abu Dhabi Media Office announced on Tuesday.

The network will cover issues related to business, finance, economic affairs and sport.

Aletihad newspaper will also get makeover and will be published in Arabic and English.

Read more Sheikh Khaled launches employment talent hub to support Emirati jobseekers

Zahrat Al Khaleej magazine, which will be published in Arabic and English, will focus on highlighting the achievements of successful women in the UAE and the Arab world.

During the launch announcement, Sheikh Khaled affirmed the importance the UAE leadership places on the media sector, underlining the active role it has played in supporting the country's progress over the past 50 years.

He also said the launch of the news centre will help to upskill national talent as well as portray the rich cultural and social heritage of Emirati society.