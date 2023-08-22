Sheikh Khaled launches employment talent hub to support Emirati jobseekers

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, has launched a new talent centre that focuses on the training of Emirati jobseekers.

The Mawaheb Talent Hub will provide courses and workshops to UAE citizens to provide them with in-demand skills and professional experience.

Sheikh Khaled, who is also the chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, launched the hub on Tuesday alongside Ahmed Tamim Hisham Al Kuttab, chairman of the Department of Government Support (DGS), Ali Rashid Qannas Al Ketbi, the former chairman of the DGS, Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary General of the Executive Council and Amal Nasser Al Jabri, Director General of the Human Resources Authority (HRA).

During the visit, Sheikh Khaled toured the state-of-the-art complex and reviewed the services, which are provided and managed by the DGS and the HRA.

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed has officially inaugurated the Mawaheb Talent Hub, building on a successful pilot phase in which 7,450 citizens benefited from 680 upskilling courses and workshops and 1,650 citizens were matched to jobs in high-priority sectors.#WamNews pic.twitter.com/Jb4zIJmgzS — WAM English (@WAMNEWS_ENG) August 22, 2023

He highlighted the importance of investing in Emiratis' skills to enhance and meet the demand of both the public and private sector through offering a range of programmes that track the current and future demands of the job market across key economic sectors.

The programmes include employment counselling, skills assessment, upskilling and reskilling training, as well as job matching and job nomination support. The hub also equips Emiratis with specialised skills and work experience tailored to the demands of the Abu Dhabi job market.

The launch follows a successful pilot scheme in which 7,450 citizens benefited from 680 upskilling courses and workshops, while 1,650 Emiratis were matched to roles in high-priority sectors.

"The launch of Mawaheb aligns with our commitment to achieving the goals of Abu Dhabi's broad development strategy for government services," said Mr Al Kuttab.

"Through the enhancement of specialised skills among UAE nationals, the facilitation of professional growth and the provision of learning opportunities, we aim to refine expertise while fostering a culture of innovation.

"This has a positive impact on both the public and private sectors, contributing to the development of an exceptional pool of Emirati talent. These individuals are equipped with high-level skills and expertise and are well-prepared to address the demands of the labour market."

Mr Al Kuttab said the DGS was committed to nurturing Emirati talent and reinforcing its role in Abu Dhabi's advancement.

The launch of the hub is the latest move to further bolster the UAE's Emiratisation goals, in which companies must increase their Emirati workforce by 1 per cent every six months as part of the nationwide push.

Employers in the UAE with at least 50 members of staff are expected to meet a 4 per cent target by the end of the year.

The Emirati employment rate will increase to 6 per cent in 2024, 8 per cent in 2025 and 10 per cent in 2025.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation said it will carry out regular inspections to ensure businesses are meeting goals and working within the regulatory framework.