Sheikh Khaled praises UAE Special Olympics team after success in Berlin

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has praised the Special Olympics UAE team for their outstanding performance at the Special Olympics World Games in Berlin this year.

Sheikh Khaled met the athletes on Wednesday and lauded them for their dedication and commitment, which led to them bringing home the largest number of medals of any country in the Middle East and North Africa.

The UAE team, which comprises 167 people including 72 athletes, was the largest from the Mena region competing at the games.

They brought home 73 gold, silver and bronze medals.

During the meeting, Sheikh Khaled reaffirmed the country's commitment to empowering people with disabilities by providing them with support to enable them to reach their potential and contribute to the nation's success.

Ruby Hamilton, 17, centre, who has Down Syndrome and autism, won three medals in gymnastics at the World Games in June

The athletes took part in 20 sports including swimming, badminton, bowling, athletics, beach volleyball, basketball, cycling, equestrian and powerlifting during the games, which took place from June 17-25 in Germany's capital.

"The Special Olympics UAE team was welcomed today by His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed, following their outstanding achievements at the Special Olympics World Games Berlin 2023," said Shamma Al Mazrui, Minister of State for Youth, Minister of Community Development and Chairwoman of the Board of Trustees of the UAE Special Olympics, in a press release.

"This incredible gesture celebrates more than 18 months of intense preparations and rigorous training camps that contributed to this success, demonstrating our nation's commitment to empowering People of Determination, their welfare, and full integration in the community, to become inspiring ambassadors for the UAE and its values."

The event also launched the Abu Dhabi Strategy for People of Determination 2020-2024, which aims to support those with disabilities by nurturing an inclusive and empowering community with lifelong access to rights, services and opportunities.

Read more Joy for parents as UAE athletes secure glory at Special Olympics World Games

The UAE team's achievements built on their 182-medal haul at the Special Olympics World Games 2019, when more than 7,000 athletes from more than 190 countries competed across 24 summer sports in Abu Dhabi.

The Special Olympics was first held in Chicago in 1968 and has grown over the decades into a global celebration of unity, inclusion, equality and diversity.

Special Olympics UAE adopted the slogan "The Road to Berlin" in its preparation for this year's event.

Their sporting journey began at the start of the year with a series of training camps at home and abroad.