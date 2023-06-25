Joy for parents as UAE athletes secure glory at Special Olympics World Games

Overjoyed parents have told of their pride after UAE athletes struck gold at the Special Olympics World Games in Berlin.

The talented team of 72 competitors have put the Emirates back on the sporting map during nine days of thrilling action - four years on from the country's successful hosting of the global gathering in Abu Dhabi.

The squad - made up of UAE-based athletes with intellectual and developmental disabilities - took on the world's best in 20 sports, including swimming, badminton, bowling, athletics, beach volleyball, basketball, cycling, equestrian and powerlifting.

The 16th Special Olympics World Games, which concludes on Sunday, has featured more than 7,000 participants from 190 countries.

The event was first held in Chicago in 1968 and has grown over the decades into a global celebration of unity, inclusion, equality and diversity.

An honour to represent the UAE

Stephanie Hamilton, whose daughter Ruby Hamilton won three medals in gymnastics, said she felt "humbled and proud" that she was given the opportunity to showcase her skills on the global stage.

“I feel incredibly grateful that my daughter is part of the UAE delegation. It is a great honour for her to represent the UAE. She has trained very hard over the past few months,” Ms Hamilton, who is from New Zealand and lives in Dubai, told The National.

“As a parent, I am very humbled and proud to live in an amazing country that supports and recognizes people of determination,” she added, referring to the term widely used to describe people with disabilities in the UAE.

Ruby, 17, who has both Down's syndrome and autism, secured the full set of gold, silver and bronze medals in three separate rhythmic gymnastic competitions during the event.

Expand Autoplay The UAE's Asma Abdulla competes in the finals of the standing long jump event at the Special Olympics World Games in Berlin. All photos: Special Olympics UAE

“Ruby is very happy. It is a great opportunity to win these medals. But the biggest takeaway is for children like her to be travelling alone and meet and interact with so many people.

"For any child travelling on their own, it is a big deal. But when you have a disability, to do that is empowering and a great step towards their independence.”

Ruby has been training hard for the last four years in hopes of becoming a Special Olympian.

Sights set on success

Ms Hamilton said her daughter has relished the chance to display her talents in gymnastics.

“I really feel like the gymnastics help her get more focused, relaxed. It also gives her a sense of pride and achievement in something that she is talented in,” said Ms Hamilton, who is currently in Berlin to watch Ruby perform.

She said the achievements of Ruby and every child who participated in the Games is a reminder to all parents that disabilities need not hold you back.

“We all have gifts and challenges, no matter we have a label on us or not. The most important thing is to focus on their strengths," Ms Hamilton said.

"Give the child every opportunity to be exposed to different activities and challenges, and let them be who they are meant to be”

Omar Al Hamadi won gold in Sailing at the Special Olympics World Games being held in Berlin. Photo: Special Olympics UAE

Joy for family

Emirati father Mahmoud Al Hamadi, whose son Omar won gold in sailing on Friday, said the importance of events such as the Special Olympics World Games goes far beyond podium places.

He praised the event for boosting his son's confidence and giving him the opportunity to make new friends.

“Omar is so excited. As a father, I am so happy and proud that my son is doing something for himself and for his country. It is an incredibly proud moment for all of us,” Mr Al Hamadi told The National.

“All the credit goes to his mother who brought him up into a fine, confident young man, and his coaches.”

Omar picked up his passion for sailing after the World Games was held in Abu Dhabi in 2019, and has been training for his own big moment ever since.

“He started with swimming and then started doing kayaking as well. He loves water and took to sailing quite well and he has been training very hard since then,” Mr Al Hamadi said.

He said Omar is having the best time of his life in Berlin.

“He is so friendly with people and making so many friends. These kinds of events help children like Omar feel more confident and accomplished.

“I have always made sure to take Omar wherever I go. I don’t treat him like a child. He is a young man and I interact with him as my friend. That has helped him learn to take care of himself.”

Special Olympics UAE adopted the slogan “The Road to Berlin” in its preparations for the Games, with the team taking part in several boot camps to ensure they were raring to go in pursuit of victory.

Hard work pays off

Yehia Al Jenabi, a coach for the team, said the athletes gave their all in every competition.

“I am tearing up because I am so proud of them,” Mr Jenabi told The National over the phone from Berlin.

“It is an outstanding achievement for every athlete.”

He said athletes would train for three to four hours daily to get primed for competition.

“As a coach, the biggest challenge is to understand their strengths and weaknesses and work around them. I first have to build a relationship with them and earn their trust so that they will listen to me.

“For instance, I have to have an emotional approach to one athlete with Down's syndrome. I have to talk to him about his country, his flag and his family, and he will get competitive.

"Another athlete had trust issues. She was always questioning herself. Everyone is different. I need to be a coach and a mentor.”

As the medal tally rose for the UAE delegation, Mr Al Jenabi said that the global exposure and the joy and happiness the athletes experienced will be life-changing for every participant, even more so than winning.

“Winning medals is good. But the most important for them is to compete on a global stage and build that confidence. We just want them to feel happy and proud and we have achieved that.”