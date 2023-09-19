Ninety-six companies caught breaching UAE midday break rules

More than 90 cases of employers breaching UAE midday break rules were uncovered this summer, officials have announced.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation recorded 96 breaches during more than 113,000 site inspections to ensure workers' safety.

The UAE's annual midday break for outdoor workers began on June 15 to protect people from scorching summer temperatures.

The policy prohibits people from carrying out work in open spaces between 12.30pm and 3pm, and was lifted on September 15.

As the Midday Break ended on 15th September, we laud the commitment of most of the private sector companies to the decision. The Ministry has detected 96 violating establishments only, while it conducted more than 113,000 visits for inspection and raising awareness purposes.



Officials said on Monday the ministry had “detected 96 violating establishments only, while it conducted more than 113,000 visits for inspection and raising awareness purposes”.

They thanked the private and public sectors, as well as members of the community, for their efforts and dedication to protecting workers.

For 19 years, the UAE's enforced midday break has required employers to provide workers with umbrellas and cooling equipment, such as fans, cold drinking water, authorised hydrating salts and appropriate amenities.

Companies caught breaking the rules face fines of Dh5,000 ($1,360) a worker, up to a maximum of Dh50,000.