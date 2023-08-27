UAE records hottest day this year, topping 50.8°C

The country has recorded the hottest day this year, with the mercury climbing to 50.8°C and muggy conditions are set to continue this week in the UAE.

The temperature soared to 50.8°C in Owtaid town on Saturday afternoon, according to the National Centre of Meteorology.

High temperatures of 49.8°C were recorded in southern Mezaira city, and at least three other cities in the south and central regions topped at 49.3°C.

Humidity levels reached a maximum of 90 per cent in parts of the UAE.

The weather bureau said that the sticky weather will continue until Wednesday, with fog formations likely over the coastal and internal areas.

#أعلى_درجة_حرارة سجلت على الدولة هذا اليوم 50.8 درجة مئوية في وتييد (منطقة الظفرة) الساعة 14:45 بالتوقيت المحلي لدولة الإمارات.#The_highest_temperature recorded over the country today is 50.8 °C in Owtaid (Al Dhafra Regen) at 14:45 UAE Local time. pic.twitter.com/4dynNQUvkr — المركز الوطني للأرصاد (@ncmuae) August 26, 2023

The previous high in the UAE this year was in July, when temperatures climbed to more than 50.1°C in line with scorching conditions across the globe last month.

The warmest day ever on the planet since records began was recorded in July when temperatures hit an average of 17.01°C globally, surpassing the previous record of 16.92°C in 2016.

In the UAE, humidity levels reached 100 per cent last month, with authorities issuing warnings for people to stay hydrated, particularly those continuing to exercise outdoors.

Humidity levels have sharpened in coastal cities such as Dubai and Abu Dhabi this summer, with the sultry weather persisting throughout July.

A larger body of humid air over the sea that moves across to the land is among the reasons for the clammy weather coming in earlier.

The sticky conditions are expected to continue through September when the air gets thick with moisture, especially in the early morning and late evening.

Scientists said the planet heating up was the reason for the heatwaves in Europe and soaring humidity levels in the Middle East.

