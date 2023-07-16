UAE weather: Temperatures cross 50°C for the first time in 2023

Temperatures in the UAE on Saturday crossed the searing 50°C threshold for the first time this year.

The mercury climbed to 50.1°C in Bada Dafas in Abu Dhabi's Al Dhafra region at 2.30pm, the National Centre of Meteorology recorded.

The weather bureau confirmed to The National on Sunday it was the first time temperatures crossed the threshold this year as the peak of summer descends on the country.

The lowest temperature, meanwhile, was 26.3°C in Al Farfar in Fujairah.

High temperatures and soaring humidity led to a scorching start to July. Doctors have previously advised people to avoid direct sunlight, stay hydrated and watch for dehydration symptoms in children.

The UAE has also introduced a mandatory midday break for workers from July 15 to September 15. The policy bans people from carrying out work outside between 12.30pm and 3pm.

People cross a bridge in Dubai during a hot July day with Burj Khalifa in the background. Giuseppe Cacace / AFP

Intense heatwaves are scorching many parts of the globe.

More than 111 million people across the US were under extreme heat warnings. It is a similar story in southern Europe with countries such as Italy, Spain and Greece sweltering amid a heatwave that has seen the mercury edge towards the high 40s

Meanwhile, in its five-day bulletin issue on Sunday, the NCM forecast more humidity on Monday and Tuesday over some coastal areas but said temperatures could be a little lower.

Temperatures in Abu Dhabi on Monday are expected to reach about 42°C while in Dubai they could inch close to 40°C.

It also forecast for Monday that strong winds reaching speeds of up to 40 kph could kick up dust and sand clouds. Similar conditions are expected on Tuesday.

“[It will be] fair to partly cloudy in general,” the NCM said, in its Tuesday forecast. “Low clouds [are set to] appear over the east coast by morning.”

The weather bureau added that it could again be humid on Tuesday night with strong winds again set to kick up dust clouds.

