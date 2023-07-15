Hundreds evacuated as forest fire hits Spain's Canary Islands

Hundreds of people have been evacuated after a forest fire in Spain's Canary Islands, with southern Europe in the grip of an intense heatwave.

At least 11 houses were destroyed after the fire erupted in a wooded area on the island of La Palma.

More than 500 people were told to leave their homes after the alarm was raised in the early hours of Saturday. The number could rise to 1,000 because of strong winds, Canary Islands president Fernando Clavijo said.

About 140 hectares of land have been ravaged by the fire, he said. Helicopter footage showed smoke rising from a hillside on the island off the coast of West Africa, where thousands had to flee their homes when a volcano erupted in 2021.

Temperatures close to 40°C were predicted on the Spanish mainland. The European Space Agency says Europe's all-time record of 48.8°C, set in Italy two years ago, could be under threat this week.

The World Meteorological Organisation said the risk of fires was fuelled by heatwaves and dry conditions.

The hot spell, nicknamed Charon after a figure in Greek mythology, has come immediately after a heatwave called Cerberus that was caused by high air pressure coming from the Sahara.

Continuamos trabajando en el #IncendioForestal originado esta madrugada en el municipio de #Puntagorda, en la isla de La Palma, donde se han visto afectadas varias viviendas y ha sido necesaria la evacuación preventiva de vecinos de la zona#StopIncendios #IIFF pic.twitter.com/VtXsSRWIEu — Guardia Civil (@guardiacivil) July 15, 2023

A vast area of Germany was also under extreme heat warnings on Saturday. In Greece, forecasters warned that temperatures would not drop below 26°C even at night. The Acropolis in Athens was closed to tourists on Friday.

Italy's Transport Minister Matteo Salvini ordered a two-day transport strike to be cut in half because of the heatwave.

In France, energy company EDF will curtail production at one of its nuclear reactors this weekend as the heat limits the amount of water that can safely be discharged into rivers.

The UK, by contrast, was warned of thunderstorms and high winds due to conditions in the Atlantic.

Met Office chief meteorologist Andy Page said it was an “unusual time of year for such strong winds” and they were “likely to cause some disruption”.

Europe has been warned to expect increasingly extreme weather because of climate change.

Scientists believe Europe has already warmed by 2.3°C since pre-industrial times, far more than the world as a whole. More than 16,000 people are believed to have died because of heatwaves across the continent last year.

Europe saw its hottest ever summer in 2022 and a record loss of glaciers in the Alps. Britain recorded its first 40°C day and a lack of rain brought freight traffic to a standstill on the River Rhine.