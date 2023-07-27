July set to be hottest month on record as world enters era of 'global boiling'

This month is set to be the hottest on record, with UN chief Antonio Gutteres warning the rise in temperatures meant the world was on the brink of an "era of global boiling".

Mr Guterres pleaded for immediate radical action on climate change, on Thursday, warning record-shattering July temperatures prove Earth has passed from a warming phase into an "era of global boiling".

Speaking in New York, the secretary-general said the intense heat across the Northern Hemisphere was "terrifying," adding that "the era of global warming has ended; the era of global boiling has arrived."

July 6 was the hottest day ever and the first three weeks of this month were the hottest such period since records began, analysis by an EU-funded organisation indicates.

Exceptionally high sea surface temperatures have contributed to the record-breaking figures, Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) has revealed.

Records were broken as extreme heatwaves have affected many parts of the world, including the US and Mexico, China and Southern Europe. Wildfires have raged amid the sharply rising temperatures.

“Record-breaking temperatures are part of the trend of drastic increases in global temperatures. Anthropogenic emissions are ultimately the main driver of these rising temperatures," Dr Carlo Buontempo, director of C3S, said in a statement.

This month’s temperatures, which averaged about 17 °C globally, according to a graph released by C3S, look set to break the record for the hottest month set in July 2019.

"It is extremely likely that July 2023 will be the hottest July and also the hottest month on record, following on from the hottest June on record," C3S said.

'Harsh reality' of climate change

Meanwhile, the July 6 record for the hottest day exceeds that of August 2016. C3S said July 5 and July 7 were almost as hot as July 6.

Dr Buontempo said July’s record was "unlikely to remain isolated this year", because forecasts by C3S suggested temperatures over land areas were set to remain "well above average".

During the first and third weeks of this month, global mean temperatures were more than 1.5 °C higher than the average temperature of pre-industrial times, before humans began releasing large quantities of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere.

The key aim of the Paris Agreement of 2015 was to limit average global temperature rises to 1.5 °C above pre-industrial levels.

While the 1.5 °C threshold has been breached this month, it has happened only temporarily and global average temperatures have yet to reach the limit set by the Paris Agreement.

However, given the cuts in global carbon emissions set out in the deal have not been brought in by nations, it is thought highly likely that the threshold will be breached irreversibly.

“The extreme weather which has affected many millions of people in July is unfortunately the harsh reality of climate change and a foretaste of the future,” said Prof Petteri Taalas, secretary general of the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO).

“The need to reduce greenhouse-gas emissions is more urgent than ever before. Climate action is not a luxury but a must.”

According to WMO predictions, there is a 98 per cent chance that one of the next five years will be the warmest on record.

Also, the WMO says there is roughly a two-thirds chance that one of the next five years will have an average temperature more than 1.5 °C above that of the pre-industrial benchmark period of 1850 to 1900.

Statistics from OurWorldinData indicate that six billion tonnes of carbon dioxide, the key greenhouse gas, were emitted globally by fossil-fuel burning and industry in 1990, a figure that had more than quadrupled, to above 25 billion tonnes, by 2000. Two decades later, in 2020, the figure had risen to more than 35 billion tonnes a year.

Global carbon emissions are continuing to increase, although growth has slowed, in part thanks to some governments investing heavily in renewable energy technology, such as solar and wind power.

Some analysis suggests that global carbon emissions could peak as soon as 2025, but to prevent the worst effects of climate change, scientists have said steep reductions must be introduced this decade.

C3S, which released the data about this month’s record-breaking temperatures, is part of the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts, which works on behalf of the European Commission.