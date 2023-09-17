Dubai cycle track project takes shape with construction 90 per cent complete

Construction of new bike paths in Dubai's Mushrif and Al Khawaneej districts is 90 per cent complete, it was announced on Sunday.

The new 70-kilometre track will connect with existing cycling ways extending 32km in the two neighbourhoods.

Dubai's Road and Transport Authority said that the construction of the new paths is 90 per cent complete.

“The project is part of RTA's Master Plan for Jogging and Cycling Tracks across Dubai aimed to encourage residents and visitors to practice sports and recreational activities, and thus enhance the well-being of people in the emirate,” said Matter Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Directors of RTA, in a press release.

“The project affirms RTA's commitment to improving the link between the existing cycling tracks as residential areas as well as the points of attraction in the neighbourhood,” he said.

The first track runs from the Quranic Garden on Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street to the intersection with Al Khawaneej Street.

The new 7km stretch of cycling path in Al Khawaneej and Mushrif is 90 per cent complete. Photo: RTA

It then crosses the street through the combined pedestrian and cycling bridge on Al Khawaneej Street to link to the existing track in Al Khawaneej.

The second cycling lane starts from Mushrif Park near Crocodile Park and extends to the intersection with Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street, then heads north, crossing with Al Khawaneej Street.

It runs through the pedestrian and cycling bridge on Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street to connect the cycling track in Al Khawaneej.

The total length of cycling tracks in both districts is now 39km.

It's the latest development of the city's cycling network, as Dubai presses ahead with its goal to promote the city as a cyclist's haven.

The emirate has plans to expand the tracks from 463km to 759km by 2026 in line with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan.

The announcement comes days after the authority announced that the new 1.4km bridge that will connect Bur Dubai to Dubai Islands will be completed in 2026.

The new bridge will feature four lanes and serve 16,000 vehicles an hour in both directions.

It will also feature a dedicated cycling and pedestrian path on both sides of the bridge.

