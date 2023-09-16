Ras Al Khaimah jobs fair draws hundreds of Emiratis seeking private sector roles

Hundreds of Emirati job seekers attended the opening day of a Ras Al Khaimah careers fair held in support of the UAE's private sector employment drive.

The first Ras Al Khaimah Jobs and Internships Festival helped to connect more than 850 hopefuls with dozens of private sector companies on Friday.

The event at the Hilton Garden Inn, which is being hosted by Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi Foundation for Policy Research, will conclude on Saturday.

More than 60 companies in sectors from tourism and banking to engineering, finance, media and real estate are on the lookout for candidates.

Mohammad Al Shamsi, chairman of the foundation, said the festival aimed to “empower hundreds of ambitious Emiratis”.

He said it served as a “bridge between global and local prospects and talented job seekers” in remarks made during the opening ceremony.

More than 850 Emiratis attended the opening day of the careers festival. Photo: Wam

“Together, we forge the path for Ras Al Khaimah’s next generation of leaders,” he said.

Leading employers and organisations taking part include Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA), RAKBank, RAK Hospitality Holding, RAK Gas, RAK Economic Zone, RAK International Airport, PwC Middle East, Deloitte, The Ritz-Carlton and Anantara Hotel.

“Our mission is to develop the emirate’s tourism sector and position Ras Al Khaimah as a destination of the future driven by sustainability and responsible tourism,” said Mira Zakharia, senior director of human resources at Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority.

“This also means supporting the development of talent and Emiratisation in the industry. This festival is a testament to Ras Al Khaimah's dedication to nurturing local talent and we are honoured to play a part in it.”

A series of workshops were held on the opening day, offering advice on crafting resumes, interview techniques, and avenues for career progression.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation is leading a nationwide push to bolster local participation in the private sector, viewed as a big driver of the economy.

Companies must increase their Emirati workforce by 1 per cent every six months under the Emiratisation initiative.

Employers in the UAE with at least 50 members of staff are expected to meet a 4 per cent target by the end of the year.

The Emirati employment rate will increase to 6 per cent by the end of 2024, 8 per cent in 2025 and 10 per cent in 2026.

In July, the UAE announced that companies with 20 to 49 employees would be required to fill a quota for the first time, hiring at least one Emirati in 2024 and another by 2025.

More jobs on offer

Another major Emirati career fair will take place in Dubai next week.

The event, called Ru’ya, UAE Careers Redefined, will be held at Dubai World Trade Centre from Tuesday, September 19 to Thursday, September 21. It will feature a dedicated exhibition space for women, called Empower Her.

There will be workshops, discussion panels and mentoring sessions led by experts – from skilled professionals to chief executives – to help Emirati women climb up the career ladder.

The 22nd Ru'ya fair will also feature more than 100 organisations offering opportunities to job seekers in both the public and private sector.

