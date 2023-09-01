Emirati jobs fair to focus on career aspirations of women

A major Emirati career fair returning to Dubai this month aims to help harness the potential of female leaders of tomorrow.

The event, called Ru’ya, UAE Careers Redefined, will be held at Dubai World Trade Centre from September 19 to 21. It will feature a dedicated exhibition space for women, called Empower Her.

There will be workshops, discussion panels and mentoring sessions led by experts – from skilled professionals to chief executives – to help Emirati women climb up the career ladder.

The 22nd Ru'ya fair will also feature more than 100 organisations offering opportunities to job seekers in both the public and private sector.

More than 15,000 Emiratis job hunters are expected to attend the three-day event, organisers said.

The UAE government is boosting the number of citizens working in the private sector through its Emiratisation drive, with career fairs providing a key platform to bring jobseekers and employers together.

Among those taking part in the Empower Me discussions will be Badreya Al Mehairi, senior manager for data privacy and information security at Mashreq Bank.

“The role of women in Emiratisation is key, especially in the private sector and segments like technology where there is still a gender gap to fill,” said Ms Al Mehairi.

“As an Emirati myself, and a data security specialist, I definitely see a place for women in such roles. The government of the UAE and the public sector, with their focus on respecting gender parity, are paving the way for private corporations to follow and do the same.”

Leading companies taking part in the fair include Al Futtaim, DP World, Nakheel, RTA, Schlumberger and Siemens.

Admission to Ru'ya is limited to UAE citizens, who can register for a free ticket by visiting www.ruyacareers.ae

