Armenians to be given visa on arrival to UAE

Emiratis and Armenians will be able to freely travel to each other's country without the need to obtain a pre-entry visa.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has waived the pre-entry visa for stays of up to 90 days and the new rules will take effect in the coming months.

Armenia now joins a list of more than 80 countries whose citizens can apply for a visa on arrival when visiting the Emirates.

In many cases the tourist visa can also be extended, but overstaying will result in daily fines.

Last week, Armenia's Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan visited the UAE, and his deputy Vahan Kostanyan shared the visa announcement on X, formerly known as Twitter.

FM @AraratMirzoyan’s official visit to #UAE was marked with signing ceremony to lift the visa regime for the citizens of #Armenia and #UAE.

🇦🇲🇦🇪 pic.twitter.com/qaGjbccWp9 — Vahan Kostanyan (@VahanKostanyan) September 7, 2023

The ceremony to sign the agreement was also attended by Khaled Belhoul, undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Karen Grigoryan, Armenian ambassador to the UAE.