Tourist in the UAE? How to extend your visa while you're here

Visitors to the UAE whose visas are about to expire can extend their stay by up to 60 days if necessary.

Anyone who does not go through the proper procedures and stays beyond the validity of their visit visa will be subject to fines of Dh50 ($13.61) a day.

Visitors who stay beyond the time allowed without renewing their visas can also be arrested for staying in the country illegally. Inspection campaigns are regularly carried out to catch offenders.

Here The National explains how to avoid these fines by applying for a visa extension.

No more 'grace period'

Visitors to Dubai will no longer be granted a 10-day grace period when their tourist visa expires, so travel agents, The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP), and the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai (GDRFA) are urging visitors to apply for a 30-day extension visa before their original visa expires.

This extension can be applied for twice, resulting in an additional 60-day visit.

“People wishing to stay in the UAE after their visit visa expires should apply for a 30-day extension visa to stay legally in the country,” said an ICP call centre agent.

“They can apply for a second 30-day extension, maximum.”

More than 14 million people visited Dubai in 2022. Reuters

The authority encouraged visitors to arrange the extension in advance of the current visa expiring, and warned of the upper limit for number of days spent in the country.

“People should be aware that the total duration of stay within a year should not exceed 120 days,” the agent said.

How much does it cost?

According to the ICP website, the cost of extending a visit visa is Dh610.

However, according to Amer, an immigration service centre, the cost for an extension of a visa issued by GDRFA-Dubai is Dh800.

Fees can vary between Dh800 and Dh1,100 when applying through a travel agency.

Where do I go to get the extension?

“The 30-day extension visa can be issued by the same travel agency that issued the visa for the customer in the first place," said Roshan Davis, manager of Golden Talent Tourism Agency in Dubai.

Visitors who obtained a visa on arrival can apply for an extension via the ICP or GDRFA-Dubai websites, or customer service centres.

Anyone with a visa on arrival can also take their passport to Dubai airport immigration in the Terminal 3 arrival area, Mr Davis added.

What are the required documents?

Holders of a visit visa should send a copy of their original visa and passport to the travel agent for extension. They can also visit the ICP or GDRFA-Dubai website to apply for an extension and the visa will be extended within 48 hours.

The passport should have a validity of at least six months to apply for an extension.

For how many days can validity be extended?

The service allows visit visa holders to extend their visa for up to 60 days, in two applications of 30-day extensions.

Who is the tourist visa for?

Those who do not qualify for a visa on arrival or visa-free entry to the UAE can apply for a tourist visa.

Citizens from 69 countries and states are eligible for a visa on arrival in the UAE. Females below the age of 18 are not eligible to apply for a tourist visa unless they are travelling with their parents.

How can I apply for a tourist visa?

Visitors from countries that do not have a visa-on-arrival arrangement with the UAE can apply for their visas in advance through a travel agency or through the airline.