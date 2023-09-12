A quarter of Sharjah's private schools and nurseries to go green by 2024

More than 60 private schools and nurseries in Sharjah will be transformed into eco-friendly facilities by 2024, it was announced on Tuesday.

Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA) said the move will reflect the country's commitment to sustainability as it prepares to host the Cop28 climate conference in Dubai later this year.

SPEA aims to transform 25 per cent of Sharjah's private schools and nurseries by educating pupils and parents about the importance of sustainability and eco-friendly practices through educational activities and awareness campaigns.

This action plan also includes helping the wider community learn how to save resources like water and electricity, and how to use them responsibly.

SPEA said it will partner with Bee'ah Group, a Sharjah-based environmental management company, to implement waste recycling programmes within the targeted schools and encourage and help them become more sustainable.

The authority will also focus on promoting eco-friendly transportation to and from educational institutions.

"Education institutions play a key role in nurturing environmental awareness among the younger generation," Dr Muhadditha Al Hashimi, chairperson of SPEA, said in a statement.

"This project underlines our commitment to sustainable development and tackling global environmental challenges."

She said the initiative also aligns with the UAE's Year of Sustainability 2023 and complements the green education partnership initiative launched by the Ministry of Education.

The authority also urged private schools in the emirate to actively participate and collaborate in making this project a success.

