Women make up 41 per cent of Federal National Council final candidates

More than 100 women have been shortlisted as candidates for the Federal National Council elections.

The National Elections Commission on Saturday released the final list of candidates, state news agency Wam reported.

It comes a week after the UAE election committee announced the preliminary list of 309 candidates for the elections, due to take place on October 7.

There are 128 female candidates, making up 41 per cent of the total, while 36 candidates (11 per cent) are aged between 25 and 35.

Abu Dhabi has the largest number of election candidates at 118, Dubai has 57, Sharjah has 50 while Ajman, Ras Al Khaimah, Umm Al Quwain and Fujairah have 21, 24, 14 and 15, respectively.

There are 54 female candidates in Abu Dhabi, 27 in Dubai, 19 in Sharjah, 12 in Ajman, five each in Ras Al Khaimah and Umm Al Quwain, and six in Fujairah.

In 2019, there were 479 candidates, 182 of whom were women.

A full list of the candidates is available on the National Election Committee website.

The FNC, the UAE's consultative parliament, plays a pivotal role in shaping policies, fostering dialogue and ensuring the representation of Emirati voices at the national level.

Comprising 40 members – 20 elected representatives and 20 who are appointed – it provides a platform for discussions, debates and decision-making on matters of national importance.

Council members are drawn from all seven emirates and represent the views and concerns of the electorate on important local issues.

Electoral campaigns will begin on September 11 for 23 days, with the last date for candidates' withdrawal on September 26.