UAE election committee unveils preliminary list of 309 FNC candidates

The National Elections Committee has announced a preliminary list of 309 candidates for the Federal National Council elections.

There are 128 female candidates, about 41 per cent of the total, while 36 candidates (11 per cent) are aged between 25 and 35.

The FNC elections are scheduled to take place on October 7.

Abu Dhabi has the largest number of candidates at 118, Dubai has 57, Sharjah has 50 while Ajman, Ras Al Khaimah, Umm Al Quwain and Fujairah have 21, 34, 14 and 15, respectively.

There are 54 female candidates in Abu Dhabi, 27 in Dubai, 19 in Sharjah, 12 in Ajman, five each in Ras Al Khaimah and Umm Al Quwain, and six in Fujairah.

A full list of the candidates is available on the National Election Committee website.

In 2019, there were 479 candidates, 182 of whom were women.

Any appeals against the candidates must be lodged between August 26 and August 28.

The National Elections Committee will respond to appeals between August 29 and August 31, after which a final list of candidates will be announced on September 2.

According to the approved timetable for the elections, candidates will launch their election campaigns on September 11 for a period of 23 days.

September 26 is the final day for candidates to withdraw their names.

Only Emiratis whose names are on the Electoral College List have the right to vote.

Read More UAE begins local election process ahead of October poll

The FNC, the UAE's consultative parliament, plays a pivotal role in shaping policies, fostering dialogue and ensuring the representation of Emirati voices at the national level.

Comprising 40 members – 20 elected representatives and 20 who are appointed by the Rulers of each emirate – it provides a platform for discussion, debate and decision-making on matters of national importance.

The members represent the UAE population in each emirate. Abu Dhabi and Dubai have eight members each, Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah six while Ajman, Fujairah and Umm Al Quwain have four.

Candidates must be Emirati and permanent residents of the emirate they hope to represent, and they must be at least 25 years old at the close of the nomination process.

In 2018, the late President Sheikh Khalifa directed that women occupy half of the seats of the council.

The ruling came into effect for the FNC's 17th legislative chapter, which began in November 2019.