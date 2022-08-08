Tributes paid after death of FNC member who was 'father and brother to all'

Warm tributes have been paid to a long-serving Federal National Council member who died on Monday.

Ali Jassim Ahmed Jassim Al Ali represented Umm Al Quwain on the consultative body and also served as general manager of Umm Al Quwain Broadcasting Network.

The Court of Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, expressed its deepest condolences to his family, in a statement carried by state news agency Wam.

His age and cause of death were not stated.

Dr Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to the President, said Ali was a loyal servant of the nation.

“I knew him as a brother, a friend, a patriotic man who persevered in the service of his country and a loving, honest, kind-hearted, good-natured, and pure-hearted person,” Dr Gargash said on Twitter.

Yousef Al Batran, FNC member for Ras Al Khaimah, said Ali was always happy to share his wealth of knowledge with others.

“Whatever I say will not do him justice. He was a father and a brother to all,” said Mr Al Batran.

“We were constantly learning from him and he used his knowledge to teach, mentor and advise us.

“He will forever hold a special place in our hearts.”

Mr Al Batran said his colleague would send out morning greetings each day to his friends.

“I would respond with a thank you. He spoke to all of us and treated us like his children. He’s left a void in our hearts and lives.

“A gentle and experienced father figure who dedicated his life to serving his country and people.”