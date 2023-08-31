Dubai airport medics save lives of three passengers within 24 hours

Ambulance crews at Dubai International Airport have saved the lives of three passengers in separate incidents within 24 hours, officials said on Thursday.

One passenger had a heart attack, when a coronary artery becomes blocked, while two were treated for cardiac arrest, when the heart stops pumping blood around the body.

The passengers, who were of different nationalities, were transferred to Prime Hospital in Dubai for further treatment.

“The first report was about a passenger on the ground at Terminal 3,” Mishal Julfar, chief executive of Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, told The National.

“Ambulance crews reached the location within one minute.”

The crew established that the passenger was having a cardiac arrest and administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) to keep the blood flowing until his pulse and breathing were restored.

He was then transferred to hospital.

The second incident, also in Terminal 3, involved a passenger having a heart attack.

“Help arrived within two minutes and first aid was provided to the passenger,” Mr Julfar said.

"Using advanced medical equipment and performing resuscitation procedures helped to recover the pulse and breathing of the patient.”

On the same day, medical crews responded to a third passenger, who had suffered a cardiac arrest in Terminal 1.

He was transferred to hospital after receiving CPR at the airport.

All three incidents happened within 24 hours, Mr Julfar said.

No further details about the patients were released and it is unclear on which day or days the incidents took place.

Emergency services are dispatched from 17 medical points across all terminals at Dubai International Airport, which is one of the busiest airports in the world.

Medical points are equipped with the latest technology and tools to provide urgent treatments for millions of passengers.

Mr Julfar praised the work of paramedic teams at the airport and medical partners in the private sector.

“Our crews are ready around the clock to provide the best services,” he said.

“We have outstanding co-operation with our medical partners in the private sector.

“They support us by providing emergency facilities to welcome urgent cases transported by ambulance.”

