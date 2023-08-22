Dubai International raises outlook as H1 traffic tops pre-pandemic levels

Dubai International airport, the world's busiest hub, raised its outlook for the year as the number of passengers it served in the first half of 2023 exceeded levels recorded in 2019 before the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dubai Airports said it served 41.6 million guests in the first half of 2023, a 49 per cent increase on the 27.9 million guests recorded in the same period in 2022, fuelled by a 43 per cent surge in second-quarter passenger traffic.

May was the busiest month during the second quarter with 6.9 million passengers, Dubai Airports said on Tuesday.

“It’s been a rewarding first half for Dubai International and amid increasing guest numbers, we take great pride in knowing we are continuously delivering with operational excellence and providing an exemplary guest experience,” said Paul Griffiths, chief executive of Dubai Airports.

India retained its position as the top destination country for DXB in the first half of this year by passenger volume, with 6 million passengers, followed by Saudi Arabia with 3.1 million and the UK with 2.8 million.

Meanwhile, air cargo volumes at DXB in the second quarter surged by 16.1 per cent year on year to reach 453,500 tonnes, bringing the total freight volume for the first half of the year to 853,500 tonnes.

DXB also raised its full-year 2023 passenger forecast to 85 million from 83.6 million and said it expects “record-breaking” numbers during the winter season.

“We started the second half with strong demand in July, and with the ongoing seasonal peak coinciding with the reopening of schools in August, we’re preparing for an exceptionally busy rest of the year,” Mr Griffiths said.

China is expected to lead the recovery in passenger traffic from Asia, he said in an interview with Bloomberg TV on Tuesday.