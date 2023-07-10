Sheikh Hamdan launches Dubai Digital Cloud project to boost tech infrastructure

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, on Monday launched a new cloud technology project as the emirate aims to boost its tech infrastructure and accelerate the pace of its digital transformation.

Dubai Digital Cloud is the latest in a series of initiatives aimed at creating a “world-leading, efficient, agile and reliable digital infrastructure” in the emirate, Dubai Government Media Office said in a statement.

Today, we launched the Dubai Digital Cloud project, the latest in a series of initiatives aimed at reinforcing Dubai’s status as a digital economy capital and further strengthening its digital infrastructure. I also attended the signing of partnership agreements between Digital… pic.twitter.com/y0lQ940tbS — Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) July 10, 2023

Agreements were signed between Digital Dubai, Microsoft and Moro Hub to carry out the Dubai Digital Cloud project.

“Moro’s advanced digital services aim to support government and private organisations in their digital transformation journeys in the UAE and the Middle East,” said Saeed Al Tayer, managing director and chief executive of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority.

“Moro Cloud helps accelerate this process while promoting innovation and reducing costs. It is managed through green carbon-neutral local data centres, which will help government organisations achieve their carbon neutrality goals.”

Moro Hub is a subsidiary of Digital Dewa, the digital arm of the utility company.

Dubai is seeking to cement its position as a global capital of the digital economy.

The national digital economy is expected to grow to more than $140 billion in 2031, up from today’s nearly $38 billion, according to a recent report by the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, one of the three chambers operating under Dubai Chambers.

The UAE Cabinet also approved the formation of the Higher Committee for Government Digital Transformation last year as the country presses forward with plans to develop a digital economy and make use of future technology.

Last month, Sheikh Hamdan launched Dubai’s Digital Strategy, which aims to bring in a new era of digital transformation in the emirate.

The latest Dubai Digital Cloud project consists of various digital clouds designed to provide high levels of flexibility and operational efficiency.

It aims to offer the best solutions from private to public clouds, the Dubai Media office statement added.

It is a “practical application of our leadership’s vision to promote connectivity, integration, and a comprehensive digital government that ensures agility, speed, security and competitiveness, allowing government entities to provide integrated, proactive, round-the-clock services”, said Hamad Al Mansoori, director general of Digital Dubai.

The adoption of cloud technology in the UAE and other Gulf Co-operation Council countries is growing because of the rise of technology-focused young consumers and an evolving digital landscape in the region.

The global cloud computing market was valued at $368.97 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow at a compound annual rate of about 16 per cent from 2022 to 2030, with emerging technology such as artificial intelligence and machine learning among its primary drivers, according to Grand View Research.

“The cloud is a powerful tool for public sector organisations to transform their services, enhance their digital security and empower their citizens,” said Naim Yazbeck, general manager of Microsoft UAE.

Microsoft expects its cloud services portfolio to add more than $39 billion and about 100,000 jobs to the UAE economy in the next four years, a study revealed in October last year showed.

About 17 per cent of that revenue will come from the US technology company's cloud data centre regions in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.