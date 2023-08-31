British footballer lands Dh1m in 13th Mahzooz win

A British man has landed the Dh1 million grand prize in the latest Mahzooz draw.

Kristofer, 36, a familiar face in professional football circles but currently working in the oil and gas industry, has made Dubai his home for the past eight years.

The draw on August 27 was not the first time Kristofer had his numbers picked. The UK citizen has already won 12 times already.

"Every week, I take part in Mahzooz draws, because you can't win if you're not in it," the father of two said.

Another lucky participant to win the draw more than once was Seng-Boon from Singapore, who, along with 19 others, received a share of Dh200,000.

It was not quite the windfall he received in 2021, however, when he walked away with Dh1 million.

"The feeling of winning again after being made a millionaire in 2021 is surreal. Mahzooz has changed my life in so many ways, which is why I continued to participate, and I'm delighted to have won again," Seng-Boon said.

A Pakistani salesman also counted himself among the lucky winners this week.

Muhammad, 39, received Dh50,000 in the form of 22 carat gold coins as part of Mahzooz's fourth golden summer draw.

Mahzooz's weekly draw, every Saturday, gives entrants a chance to win the top prize of Dh20 million by matching all five numbers and a weekly raffle that ensures one person will win at least Dh1 million.